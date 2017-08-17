Just the Tips, Please!

In the last couple of years, mixing furniture styles has become increasingly popular. Done correctly, you can create a cohesive and visually stimulating look. Done incorrectly, your home can feel chaotic, messy, and collegiate (and not in a good way).

At Habitation, we are the masters of blended styles. We’re proud to partner with amazing furniture brands that bring you unique, contemporary looks for any home. Gus* Modern is the newest addition to our assortment and we cannot say enough about the beautiful esthetic of a fresh, modern style inspired by mid-century traditions. Pair these looks with collected accessories, and you have a stunning style that truly represents you and yours.

The key to successfully mixing styles is creating balance. For example, if you have a modern palette (which can often feel cold), and you want to bring in warmth, using an organic statement piece, such as a coffee table, is really a dynamic mix. Accessorize an organic coffee table with modern pieces and don’t be afraid to add in color, as long as the color is carried throughout the room. Bottom line: mixing styles is very chic as long materials, colors, and shapes come full circle.

For more information on how to seamlessly blend styles, please visit Habitation’s showroom on Excelsior Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Habitation

952-426-3548

4317 Excelsior Blvd

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

www.habitationdesign.com