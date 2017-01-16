“Small Great Things”: Picoult’s Most Important Work To Date

I’ll start with a disclaimer: I don’t often recommend books. Not everyone likes the same things, and unless I know you really well, I’m not going to go out on a limb and say you’re going to enjoy a read that kept me burning the midnight oil. But as soon as I turned the final page of Jodi Picoult’s latest venture, Small Great Things, I immediately sent a message to a handful of people and told them to get to the nearest bookstore.

It’s the kind of book you can easily stay up way past your bedtime to finish (which I did). I’ll concede, it’s Racism 101 for white Americans, but it’s a message they need to hear. Small Great Things is a horrible, emotive book that puts both racism and white privilege on trial in a nail-biting courtroom drama.

Ruth Jefferson, a black labor and delivery nurse, is told to keep away from the newborn son of white supremacists. In the busy, understaffed ward, though, Ruth finds herself the only nurse in the room when the baby goes into cardiac distress. She hesitates and is arrested on suspicion of not just negligence, but of racially-charged murder.

The story moves between the perspectives of Ruth, her white public defender (Kennedy McQuarrie), and the neo-Nazi father of the deceased child. Picoult develops all her characters, even painting in a back story for the repulsive Turk Bauer (I honestly felt a little sick to my stomach after reading the first chapter told in his point of view), never allowing him to simply be a villain without context. His life is revealed to us, as is his nauseating journey to white supremacism.

On a large scale, this book is about all the ways, big and small, life is made more or less restrictive for someone because of the color of their skin. Kennedy tries to tell herself over and over that the case isn’t about race, that racial politics have no place in a courtroom, but as the trial wears on, she can’t ignore it. Race is in the courtroom; it always has been.

The only thing I wish Picoult had paid more attention to was the epilogue, which serves as an idealistic, oversimplified solution to racism, hate crime, and hundreds of years of American history. While the optimism after such an emotionally draining read is welcome, it feels out of place. A book like this gains strength from its realism, not its hopeful fantasies.

Admittedly, I was incredibly hesitant to see how Picoult would handle this material. Anytime a person of privilege takes on issues of equality (in this case, a white author discussing race), my jaw clenches because all too often it starts with great intentions before quickly heading south. Indeed, Picoult herself has said that she set out wanting to write about this 20 years ago but shelved her attempt because, after all, who is she to write about race? Authors write about people from all walks of life, whether they can directly relate or not, but as Picoult says in the earnest author’s note following the novel’s closing, “Race is different. Racism is different. It’s fraught, and it’s hard to discuss, and so as a result we so often don’t.”

Which is precisely why Picoult is expecting pushback from this novel (much like how I was prepared to react prior to actually reading the novel): either people of color challenging her portrayals or white people for her calling out of racism, both overt and implicit. But Picoult puts great research into every novel she pens and Small Great Things is no different, with extensive interviews with everyone from former skinheads to racial educators. Picoult admits that even she, who likes to think of herself as progressive and open-minded, is still learning to confront her own biases and privileges she possesses.

Picoult’s passion project works so well because it isn’t so much about portraying racism through a black woman’s eyes as it is about a white “definitely not racist” lawyer facing up to her white privilege, acknowledging its existence, and using it for good. And no, that doesn’t mean using that privilege to speak for minorities; that means using it to give them a platform to tell their own story.

I venture to say Small Great Things is Picoult’s most important work to date. Frank, uncomfortably introspective and right on the day’s headlines, it will challenge her readers with the difficult self-awareness that sustains this book, forcing engaged readers to meditate on their own beliefs and actions along with these characters. It’s also exciting to have a high-profile writer like Picoult take an earnest risk to expand our cultural conversation about race and prejudice.

Small Great Things could have been all kinds of wrong if the white author had attempted to be a spokesperson for black Americans, which is where a majority of books, movies, etc. centered around race fail, but it is instead an appeal to white people to open their eyes. As Picoult says in the author’s note: “I didn’t write this novel because I thought it would be fun or easy. I wrote it because I believed it was the right thing to do, and because the things that make us most uncomfortable are the things that teach us what we all need to know.”

Small Great Things

by Jodi Picoult

Ballantine Books

$28.99