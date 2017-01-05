2017 Winter What To Do

Out There 2017
Walker Art Center, Minneapolis
Through Jan, 28
$79.50 package for all four shows, $25 individually
www.walkerart.org
Intent on flipping expectations and blurring lines, Out There brings some of the world’s most intriguing experimental theater and performance works to the Twin Cities. Beginning as a modest two-weekend series, it has grown into a full-fledged monthlong festival featuring new global performances, workshops, dialogue sessions, salons, and other activities.
Rooftop Winter Wonderland Display
Betty Danger’s Country Club
Through Jan. 31
$8
www.bettydangers.com
Celebrate this magical season with a hot drink in your hand and a little nostalgia on your mind. Take a seat on Betty Danger’s revolving patio, snuggle up with blankets and gaze at the rooftop holiday light display. It’s like a romantic sleigh ride in the sky! Vintage holiday decorations will take you right back to the days of real five and dime stores. It’s like stepping into another era. Cost of admission includes a hot chocolate or cider. And for an extra $2, you can add a spike to your drink!
Wells Fargo Winter Skate
St. Paul
Through Feb. 5
$4 skate rental (free with Wells Fargo check card or credit card)
www.wellsfargowinterskate.com
The historic Landmark Center creates a beautiful backdrop for the outdoor rink in the heart of downtown St. Paul.
Indoor Skating at The Depot
Milwaukee Road Depot, Minneapolis
Through March 11
$9 adults, $6 children, $7 skate rental
www.thedepotminneapolis.com
This indoor skating rink has a wall of glass offering views of the downtown skyline.
Ice Castles
Stillwater
Through mid-March, weather permitting
$7–$13
www.icecastles.com
By day this frozen wonderland glimmers with glacial blues and frosty whites. After dark the ice formations glow multi-colored with the help of thousands of LED lights within the ice. Notice the location change this year from Eden Prairie to Stillwater.
Winter Farmers Markets
Minneapolis and St. Paul
Through April 8
www.mplsfarmersmarket.com, www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com
Retain the ability to shop locally through the winter! You will find a wide variety of meat items, cheese, honey, bakery goods, strudel, jams and jellies, pickled items, chocolates, mustard and hot sauces, peirogies, apples, and seasonal decorating items.
Capitol Tours
Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul
Free
www.sites.mnhs.org
The State of Minnesota is wrapping up a $310-million project to preserve the 1905 State Capitol, including the restoration of its extensive and amazing artwork. Learn about new artwork interpretation and decisions that will provide a greater opportunity for all Minnesotans to learn about the state’s history. Take a free tour of this working building, from renovations to history, and be sure to mark your calendar for the grand opening celebration, Aug. 11–13!
Sportsology
Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul
Opens Jan. 6
$13 adults, $10 children museum admission
www.smm.org
Originally designed by the Science Museum of Minnesota for the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Texas for its grand opening in 2012, Sportsology is built from the ground up here in Saint Paul. Can you outrun a Tyrannosaurus rex or throw a football better than a pro? Visitors will get ready, get set, and get active as they explore their bodies in motion. In Sportsology, the brand new addition to the museum, every field, court, track, and gym becomes a science lab! Discover the importance of physiology, physics, and nutrition in active play, then challenge friends to a race, race a professional athlete, see how high they can jump, and much more.
Grrrl Scout
Nomad World Pub, Minneapolis
Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11
$6
www.grrrlscout.com
A queer dance party held every second Saturday, this event is 21+. Although each event has different promotions and events, it’s always a queer dance party with DJ Girl Named Jane. Follow Grrrl Scout on Facebook to hear about what is going to make each event unique. Everyone is welcome.
Minnesota Regional Pole Competitions
Maplewood Community Center
Jan. 14–15
$60 All-Access Pass
www.poleandperformingart.com
Enjoy two days of workshops, free seminars, free food, prizes, and amazing performances by competitors across the region. Competitive divisions include women’s, men’s, and doubles.
Science Fusion
Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul
Jan. 14–Feb. 4
$13 adults, $10 children museum admission
www.smm.org
Now an annual four-part event series, Science Fusion focuses on the accomplishments of members of the Twin Cities’ African American, American Indian, Latino and Hispanic, and Asian American communities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Adults and kids alike will learn through interactive displays and presentations from scientists and educators at leading Twin Cities companies.
Consciousness Raising
Quatrefoil Library, Minneapolis
First meeting of 2017 is Jan. 19
Free
www.queermasculinity.com
The Twin Cities Queer Masculinity group will be meeting every third Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. for consciousness raising discussions. Consciousness Raising meetups are discussion-oriented, examining and exploring lived gender and sexual experiences from a queer masculine perspective.
Girlpond Night Live
Quatrefoil Library, Minneapolis
Jan. 20
$10
www.lestalkgirlpond.com
Join the Scavos for a live podcast recording of an interview with featured guests Kat “the cuddlist” and Miss Rosie “trainee domme.” The Scavos will chat with Kat and Miss Rosie about the similarities in their respective journeys/practices with regard to the concepts of self-awareness, boundary setting, and consent. Come at 6:00 p.m. to mingle, visit with the Scavos and guests, peruse the Quatrefoil library, sample Kat’s cuddling, and do some adult coloring. Podcast recording begins at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds to benefit Quatrefoil Library.
Winter Frolic
North West Fur Company Post, Pine City, MN
Jan. 21
$10
www.sites.mnhs.org
Shake off the winter blues by heading outdoors at the Fur Post. Visitors can learn about winter travel during the fur trade and join in activities like tossing a curling stone, playing a round of Ojibwe snow snake, or snowshoeing along two miles of trails. Guests can also relax indoors, enjoy a cup of cocoa before a blazing fire and watch the outdoors festivities from the visitor center.
Lavender’s Nights at the Theatre
Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, Chanhassen
Jan. 26
$55 dinner and show tickets with promo code Lavender17
www.chanhassendt.com
Join a group of Lavender readers and take in the sights and sounds of Camelot! Use our promo code for a discounted rate, but enjoy a top-rate dinner and performance. Come along to the idyllic kingdom of Camelot. Revel in the rich, deeply romantic legend of King Arthur and his beloved queen, Guinevere. Celebrate the dashing Sir Lancelot, the gallant Knights of the Round Table, the mystical wizard Merlin and the Lady of the Lake from the mists of Avalon.
TwinsFest 2017
Target Field, Minneapolis
Jan. 27–29
$20 adults, $10 children
www.minnesota.twins.mlb.com
As the largest annual fundraiser for the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, TwinsFest features numerous interactive activities and behind-the-scenes fan experiences that celebrate Twins baseball and Target Field. New to this year’s event, the Metropolitan Club will host TwinsFest’s first-ever beer garden.
The Great Northern
Minneapolis and St. Paul
Jan. 27–Feb. 5
Price varies by activity
www.thegreatnorthernfestival.com
Event leaders from the City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival, the 130-year-old Saint Paul Winter Carnival, and the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships combined to create The Great Northern, a collaborative winter festival. Led by Eric Dayton of Askov Finlayson and in partnership with Northern Spark and Andrew Zimmern’s Food Works Inc., the organizers have joined forces to celebrate winter together. The three foundational organizations represent a combined 152 years of history and tradition. This exciting partnership will further enhance Minnesota’s reputation as a national destination for winter activity at its best. Sponsored by Target, The Great Northern will showcase signature events alongside new winter programming across Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
The Great Northern is a nod to Minnesota’s history and its Great Northern Railway, which was built by local entrepreneur James J. Hill and connected Minneapolis and Saint Paul with the West Coast. The festival name also recognizes Minnesota’s distinct Northern geographic position in the U.S.
The festival will celebrate Minnesota’s winter season with a wide-range of programming, with the opportunity to layer on additional elements in the years to come. By leveraging existing events to start, the festival is anticipated to draw more than 350,000 attendees in its first year.
Art Sled Rally
Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis
Jan. 28
Free
www.artsledrally.com
A mass sledding spectacle inspired by the history of mass winter events at Powderhorn Park that began around a hundred years ago.
Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival
Minneapolis
Jan. 28
Free
www.minneapolisparks.org
Kites of all shapes, sizes, colors and themes will fly over frozen Lake Harriet. Minnesota Kite Society experts will demonstrate their skills maneuvering spectacular kites throughout the day. Bring your own kite, or buy an inexpensive one at the lake.
Winter Adventure Family Day
Forest History Center, Grand Rapids
Jan. 28
$10
www.mnhs.org
Make the most of winter by heading outdoors to snowshoe, cross-country ski, ride bullet sleds down a groomed hill and launch snowballs with a giant slingshot. Throughout the day guests can enjoy music, a vintage ski exhibit, carnival games, presentations with live animals and sleigh rides to see the logging camp under winter conditions.
Wintertide
Public Functionary, Northeast Minneapolis
Jan. 28–Feb. 11
Free
www.nemaa.org
A bi-annual juried exhibition produced by Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA), Wintertide was created to highlight NEMAA member artists’ high level of professional artistic capability. Come celebrate the bounty of outstanding artwork that NEMAA artists have to offer — a bright light in Northeast during the coldest time of the year. Vote for your favorite for “Audience Choice,” announced at the closing reception.
Polar Bear Plunge
Various Cities
Jan. 28–March 18
Raise a minimum of $75
www.plungemn.org
A unique opportunity for individuals, organizations and businesses to raise money in support of Special Olympics athletes by jumping into frigid Minnesota waters.
2017 Red Bull Crashed Ice World Championship
St. Paul
Feb. 3–4
Free
www.redbullcrashedice.com
The sport of ice cross downhill (a mix of downhill skiing, skating, and roller derby) continues with a visit to St. Paul as the sport continues to grow in popularity with U.S. fans.
Mythic Creatures
Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul
Feb. 3–April 16
$13 adults, $10 children museum admission
www.smm.org
Visitors will explore the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures. From mermaids to dragons and griffins to unicorns, the exhibit reveals the relationship between nature and legend. Using models, fossils, modern cultural objects, and interactive technology, visitors will dig into the stories behind the alluring mythic creatures that continue to fascinate us.
Valentine’s Day TC 5K
Lake Harriet, Minneapolis
Feb. 11
$30 individual, $50 couple
www.tcmevents.org
Twin Cities in Motion presents the Twin Cities’ oldest winter running event. Open to couples and singles, “relationship status” backtags make the perfect icebreaker.
Victorian Poetry Slam
James J. Hill House, St. Paul
Feb. 14
$12
www.mnhs.org
Celebrate Valentine’s Day the old-fashioned way by enjoying classic 19th-century poetry in the elegant drawing room of the James J. Hill House. Actors, wearing 1890s eveningwear, will perform a wide range of humorous and stirring poems by Emily Dickinson, Poe, Longfellow, Browning, and more dealing with love, romance, temperance, sports, and war. Audience members are also invited to bring a short Victorian poem to read aloud throughout the evening.
Penumbra Theatre at 40: Art, Race and a Nation on Stage
Minnesota History Center, St. Paul
Feb. 18–July 30
Since 1976, Penumbra Theatre has ignited dialogue and social action in the Twin Cities and beyond by presenting original, compelling works grounded in the history of African American artistic expression and social justice. This exhibit explores the history of this storied theatre, from before there was a Penumbra, to the founding years during the Black Arts Movement, to the international recognition it has today. This dynamic exhibit will feature artifacts, multimedia and performance.
Winterfest
Target Field Legends Club, Minneapolis
Feb. 24
$75 individual night, $135 two-night package
www.mncraftbrew.org
Winterfest is a true showcase of Minnesota craft beer, featuring nearly 100 Guild member breweries. Winterfest 2017 will debut at Target Field in Minneapolis. In addition to unlimited sampling of specialty and seasonal beers, patrons will enjoy upscale catered food, craft beer education and music.
2017 Wishes & More Winter Ball
Marriott City Center, Minneapolis
Feb. 25
$175–225
www.wishesandmore.org
The theme for 2017 is “Sparkles and Spurs.” Join the fun for an evening of bidding, dining, and dancing. Proceeds benefit Wishes & More, an organization which enhances the life of a child fighting a terminal or life-threatening condition by providing extraordinary experiences including wishes, scholarships, memorials, and more.
Grumpy Old Men Festival
Wabasha, MN
Feb. 25
Fishing contest is $5 for adults, $3 for kids
www.wabashamn.org
Ice fishing contest, ice shacks ‘n’ Plaid Parade, cribbage tournament, bingo, minnow races, Annual Grumpy Plunge, hotdish luncheon and more.
Fur Flee 10
Superior, Wisconsin
March 2–5
$85 registration fee, plus hotel
www.ncbears.com
What began so many years ago has grown to become the premier bear event in the upper Midwest! Reach into the vaults with this one to celebrate high points of years gone by, as well as some great new features that are sure to be a hit. New for 2017 are shuttles, Bloody Mary bars, open bar after-parties, 10th anniversary celebrations, and more, in addition to the usual features of Fur Flee that you’ve come to expect.
Minnesota RollerGirls Championship
Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul
March 3
$18
www.mnrollergirls.com
Cheer on the Minnesota RollerGirls as they fight for the championship. Don’t miss your chance to see who will raise the Golden Skate.
Omnifest 2017
Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul
March 3–May 4
$8 first film, 15% discount on additional films
www.smm.org
Get a front-row seat to experience larger-than-life adventures! Omnifest 2017 will bring five giant films to the Omnitheater’s nine-story domed screen — both audience favorites and a brand new feature. Titles include A Beautiful Planet, Mystery of the Nile, Everest, Search for the Great Sharks, and To the Arctic. All films will run in a daily rotation. Visitors may choose their favorite film, or see all five in one day! With a diverse film lineup that will appeal to all ages and interests, it is an ideal family destination this winter.
Bock Fest
Schell’s Brewery Grounds, New Ulm, MN
March 4
$10
www.schellsbrewery.com
An all-outdoor event on the grounds of Schell’s Brewery, featuring the release of the seasonal bock beer, with food and other drink. The Bock Fest Boys play all day, so come party with 5,000 other “festive” souls and head downtown afterward! Always held, no matter the weather, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., this event is only open to 21+, with most of the crowd between 25 and 45.
Cabin Fever Days
Winehaven Winery, Chisago City
March 4–5
Free
www.winehaven.com
Got cabin fever? Come and taste some vintage selections brought out of hibernation for this special event. This is the only event of the year where visitors can taste, and purchase, Winehaven’s classics that have been aging in the cellar for years. There is no fee for admission and reservations are not required; bring your friends!
Duct Tape Derby
Mount Kato, Mankato
March 12
$5
www.mountkato.com
Build a sled of only cardboard, duct tape, zip ties, stickers, and paint. Prizes are given out for the sled that goes the farthest, most unique sled, and the best all-kids sled. Spectators are welcome and encouraged. Mount Kato will have food and drinks on site, along with a toasty warm fire, so bring a whole group and make a day out of it!
Maple Syrup 101
Forest History Center,
Grand Rapids, MN
March 14
$10
www.mnhs.org
Learn how to tap sugar maple trees and make maple syrup. A local syrup producer will show how to tap the trees, collect sap and perform a simple boil-up to produce excellent syrup.
Hot Dash 5K & 10 Mile
Minneapolis
March 18
$20–$60
www.tcmevents.org
The Hot Dash 5K & 10 Mile is for tough Minnesotans to reward themselves for running through the winter and celebrate the great state of Minnesota with friends. Judging for best lumberjack costume, Minnesotan, and winter beard competitions will take place at the event. Following the race, keep the fun going at the post-race beer garden.
History Happy Hour: Minnesota Breweries
Alexander Ramsay House, St. Paul
March 30
$25
www.mnhs.org
Have a beer with your friends at the Ramsey House while learning about the history of Minnesota breweries. Join Andrew Gieske, a certified beer judge and craft beer enthusiast, for a look at the past, present and future of brewing in Minnesota. Ticket price includes 2 drinks, snacks, presentation, and time to mingle in the mansion.