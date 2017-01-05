2017 Winter What To Do

Out There 2017

Walker Art Center, Minneapolis

Through Jan, 28

$79.50 package for all four shows, $25 individually

www.walkerart.org

Intent on flipping expectations and blurring lines, Out There brings some of the world’s most intriguing experimental theater and performance works to the Twin Cities. Beginning as a modest two-weekend series, it has grown into a full-fledged monthlong festival featuring new global performances, workshops, dialogue sessions, salons, and other activities.

Rooftop Winter Wonderland Display

Betty Danger’s Country Club

Through Jan. 31

$8

www.bettydangers.com

Celebrate this magical season with a hot drink in your hand and a little nostalgia on your mind. Take a seat on Betty Danger’s revolving patio, snuggle up with blankets and gaze at the rooftop holiday light display. It’s like a romantic sleigh ride in the sky! Vintage holiday decorations will take you right back to the days of real five and dime stores. It’s like stepping into another era. Cost of admission includes a hot chocolate or cider. And for an extra $2, you can add a spike to your drink!

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

St. Paul

Through Feb. 5

$4 skate rental (free with Wells Fargo check card or credit card)

www.wellsfargowinterskate.com

The historic Landmark Center creates a beautiful backdrop for the outdoor rink in the heart of downtown St. Paul.

Indoor Skating at The Depot

Milwaukee Road Depot, Minneapolis

Through March 11

$9 adults, $6 children, $7 skate rental

www.thedepotminneapolis.com

This indoor skating rink has a wall of glass offering views of the downtown skyline.

Ice Castles

Stillwater

Through mid-March, weather permitting

$7–$13

www.icecastles.com

By day this frozen wonderland glimmers with glacial blues and frosty whites. After dark the ice formations glow multi-colored with the help of thousands of LED lights within the ice. Notice the location change this year from Eden Prairie to Stillwater.

Winter Farmers Markets

Minneapolis and St. Paul

Through April 8

www.mplsfarmersmarket.com, www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Retain the ability to shop locally through the winter! You will find a wide variety of meat items, cheese, honey, bakery goods, strudel, jams and jellies, pickled items, chocolates, mustard and hot sauces, peirogies, apples, and seasonal decorating items.

Capitol Tours

Minnesota State Capitol, St. Paul

Free

www.sites.mnhs.org

The State of Minnesota is wrapping up a $310-million project to preserve the 1905 State Capitol, including the restoration of its extensive and amazing artwork. Learn about new artwork interpretation and decisions that will provide a greater opportunity for all Minnesotans to learn about the state’s history. Take a free tour of this working building, from renovations to history, and be sure to mark your calendar for the grand opening celebration, Aug. 11–13!

Sportsology

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul

Opens Jan. 6

$13 adults, $10 children museum admission

www.smm.org

Originally designed by the Science Museum of Minnesota for the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Texas for its grand opening in 2012, Sportsology is built from the ground up here in Saint Paul. Can you outrun a Tyrannosaurus rex or throw a football better than a pro? Visitors will get ready, get set, and get active as they explore their bodies in motion. In Sportsology, the brand new addition to the museum, every field, court, track, and gym becomes a science lab! Discover the importance of physiology, physics, and nutrition in active play, then challenge friends to a race, race a professional athlete, see how high they can jump, and much more.

Grrrl Scout

Nomad World Pub, Minneapolis

Jan. 14, Feb. 11, March 11

$6

www.grrrlscout.com

A queer dance party held every second Saturday, this event is 21+. Although each event has different promotions and events, it’s always a queer dance party with DJ Girl Named Jane. Follow Grrrl Scout on Facebook to hear about what is going to make each event unique. Everyone is welcome.

Minnesota Regional Pole Competitions

Maplewood Community Center

Jan. 14–15

$60 All-Access Pass

www.poleandperformingart.com

Enjoy two days of workshops, free seminars, free food, prizes, and amazing performances by competitors across the region. Competitive divisions include women’s, men’s, and doubles.

Science Fusion

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul

Jan. 14–Feb. 4

$13 adults, $10 children museum admission

www.smm.org

Now an annual four-part event series, Science Fusion focuses on the accomplishments of members of the Twin Cities’ African American, American Indian, Latino and Hispanic, and Asian American communities in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Adults and kids alike will learn through interactive displays and presentations from scientists and educators at leading Twin Cities companies.

Consciousness Raising

Quatrefoil Library, Minneapolis

First meeting of 2017 is Jan. 19

Free

www.queermasculinity.com

The Twin Cities Queer Masculinity group will be meeting every third Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m. for consciousness raising discussions. Consciousness Raising meetups are discussion-oriented, examining and exploring lived gender and sexual experiences from a queer masculine perspective.

Girlpond Night Live

Quatrefoil Library, Minneapolis

Jan. 20

$10

www.lestalkgirlpond.com

Join the Scavos for a live podcast recording of an interview with featured guests Kat “the cuddlist” and Miss Rosie “trainee domme.” The Scavos will chat with Kat and Miss Rosie about the similarities in their respective journeys/practices with regard to the concepts of self-awareness, boundary setting, and consent. Come at 6:00 p.m. to mingle, visit with the Scavos and guests, peruse the Quatrefoil library, sample Kat’s cuddling, and do some adult coloring. Podcast recording begins at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds to benefit Quatrefoil Library.

Winter Frolic

North West Fur Company Post, Pine City, MN

Jan. 21

$10

www.sites.mnhs.org

Shake off the winter blues by heading outdoors at the Fur Post. Visitors can learn about winter travel during the fur trade and join in activities like tossing a curling stone, playing a round of Ojibwe snow snake, or snowshoeing along two miles of trails. Guests can also relax indoors, enjoy a cup of cocoa before a blazing fire and watch the outdoors festivities from the visitor center.

Lavender’s Nights at the Theatre

Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, Chanhassen

Jan. 26

$55 dinner and show tickets with promo code Lavender17

www.chanhassendt.com

Join a group of Lavender readers and take in the sights and sounds of Camelot! Use our promo code for a discounted rate, but enjoy a top-rate dinner and performance. Come along to the idyllic kingdom of Camelot. Revel in the rich, deeply romantic legend of King Arthur and his beloved queen, Guinevere. Celebrate the dashing Sir Lancelot, the gallant Knights of the Round Table, the mystical wizard Merlin and the Lady of the Lake from the mists of Avalon.

TwinsFest 2017

Target Field, Minneapolis

Jan. 27–29

$20 adults, $10 children

www.minnesota.twins.mlb.com

As the largest annual fundraiser for the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, TwinsFest features numerous interactive activities and behind-the-scenes fan experiences that celebrate Twins baseball and Target Field. New to this year’s event, the Metropolitan Club will host TwinsFest’s first-ever beer garden.

The Great Northern

Minneapolis and St. Paul

Jan. 27–Feb. 5

Price varies by activity

www.thegreatnorthernfestival.com

Event leaders from the City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival, the 130-year-old Saint Paul Winter Carnival, and the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships combined to create The Great Northern, a collaborative winter festival. Led by Eric Dayton of Askov Finlayson and in partnership with Northern Spark and Andrew Zimmern’s Food Works Inc., the organizers have joined forces to celebrate winter together. The three foundational organizations represent a combined 152 years of history and tradition. This exciting partnership will further enhance Minnesota’s reputation as a national destination for winter activity at its best. Sponsored by Target, The Great Northern will showcase signature events alongside new winter programming across Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The Great Northern is a nod to Minnesota’s history and its Great Northern Railway, which was built by local entrepreneur James J. Hill and connected Minneapolis and Saint Paul with the West Coast. The festival name also recognizes Minnesota’s distinct Northern geographic position in the U.S.

The festival will celebrate Minnesota’s winter season with a wide-range of programming, with the opportunity to layer on additional elements in the years to come. By leveraging existing events to start, the festival is anticipated to draw more than 350,000 attendees in its first year.

Art Sled Rally

Powderhorn Park, Minneapolis

Jan. 28

Free

www.artsledrally.com

A mass sledding spectacle inspired by the history of mass winter events at Powderhorn Park that began around a hundred years ago.

Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival

Minneapolis

Jan. 28

Free

www.minneapolisparks.org

Kites of all shapes, sizes, colors and themes will fly over frozen Lake Harriet. Minnesota Kite Society experts will demonstrate their skills maneuvering spectacular kites throughout the day. Bring your own kite, or buy an inexpensive one at the lake.

Winter Adventure Family Day

Forest History Center, Grand Rapids

Jan. 28

$10

www.mnhs.org

Make the most of winter by heading outdoors to snowshoe, cross-country ski, ride bullet sleds down a groomed hill and launch snowballs with a giant slingshot. Throughout the day guests can enjoy music, a vintage ski exhibit, carnival games, presentations with live animals and sleigh rides to see the logging camp under winter conditions.

Wintertide

Public Functionary, Northeast Minneapolis

Jan. 28–Feb. 11

Free

www.nemaa.org

A bi-annual juried exhibition produced by Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA), Wintertide was created to highlight NEMAA member artists’ high level of professional artistic capability. Come celebrate the bounty of outstanding artwork that NEMAA artists have to offer — a bright light in Northeast during the coldest time of the year. Vote for your favorite for “Audience Choice,” announced at the closing reception.

Polar Bear Plunge

Various Cities

Jan. 28–March 18

Raise a minimum of $75

www.plungemn.org

A unique opportunity for individuals, organizations and businesses to raise money in support of Special Olympics athletes by jumping into frigid Minnesota waters.

2017 Red Bull Crashed Ice World Championship

St. Paul

Feb. 3–4

Free

www.redbullcrashedice.com

The sport of ice cross downhill (a mix of downhill skiing, skating, and roller derby) continues with a visit to St. Paul as the sport continues to grow in popularity with U.S. fans.

Mythic Creatures

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul

Feb. 3–April 16

$13 adults, $10 children museum admission

www.smm.org

Visitors will explore the natural and cultural roots of some of the world’s most enduring mythological creatures. From mermaids to dragons and griffins to unicorns, the exhibit reveals the relationship between nature and legend. Using models, fossils, modern cultural objects, and interactive technology, visitors will dig into the stories behind the alluring mythic creatures that continue to fascinate us.

Valentine’s Day TC 5K

Lake Harriet, Minneapolis

Feb. 11

$30 individual, $50 couple

www.tcmevents.org

Twin Cities in Motion presents the Twin Cities’ oldest winter running event. Open to couples and singles, “relationship status” backtags make the perfect icebreaker.

Victorian Poetry Slam

James J. Hill House, St. Paul

Feb. 14

$12

www.mnhs.org

Celebrate Valentine’s Day the old-fashioned way by enjoying classic 19th-century poetry in the elegant drawing room of the James J. Hill House. Actors, wearing 1890s eveningwear, will perform a wide range of humorous and stirring poems by Emily Dickinson, Poe, Longfellow, Browning, and more dealing with love, romance, temperance, sports, and war. Audience members are also invited to bring a short Victorian poem to read aloud throughout the evening.

Penumbra Theatre at 40: Art, Race and a Nation on Stage

Minnesota History Center, St. Paul

Feb. 18–July 30

Since 1976, Penumbra Theatre has ignited dialogue and social action in the Twin Cities and beyond by presenting original, compelling works grounded in the history of African American artistic expression and social justice. This exhibit explores the history of this storied theatre, from before there was a Penumbra, to the founding years during the Black Arts Movement, to the international recognition it has today. This dynamic exhibit will feature artifacts, multimedia and performance.

Winterfest

Target Field Legends Club, Minneapolis

Feb. 24

$75 individual night, $135 two-night package

www.mncraftbrew.org

Winterfest is a true showcase of Minnesota craft beer, featuring nearly 100 Guild member breweries. Winterfest 2017 will debut at Target Field in Minneapolis. In addition to unlimited sampling of specialty and seasonal beers, patrons will enjoy upscale catered food, craft beer education and music.

2017 Wishes & More Winter Ball

Marriott City Center, Minneapolis

Feb. 25

$175–225

www.wishesandmore.org

The theme for 2017 is “Sparkles and Spurs.” Join the fun for an evening of bidding, dining, and dancing. Proceeds benefit Wishes & More, an organization which enhances the life of a child fighting a terminal or life-threatening condition by providing extraordinary experiences including wishes, scholarships, memorials, and more.

Grumpy Old Men Festival

Wabasha, MN

Feb. 25

Fishing contest is $5 for adults, $3 for kids

www.wabashamn.org

Ice fishing contest, ice shacks ‘n’ Plaid Parade, cribbage tournament, bingo, minnow races, Annual Grumpy Plunge, hotdish luncheon and more.

Fur Flee 10

Superior, Wisconsin

March 2–5

$85 registration fee, plus hotel

www.ncbears.com

What began so many years ago has grown to become the premier bear event in the upper Midwest! Reach into the vaults with this one to celebrate high points of years gone by, as well as some great new features that are sure to be a hit. New for 2017 are shuttles, Bloody Mary bars, open bar after-parties, 10th anniversary celebrations, and more, in addition to the usual features of Fur Flee that you’ve come to expect.

Minnesota RollerGirls Championship

Roy Wilkins Auditorium, St. Paul

March 3

$18

www.mnrollergirls.com

Cheer on the Minnesota RollerGirls as they fight for the championship. Don’t miss your chance to see who will raise the Golden Skate.

Omnifest 2017

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul

March 3–May 4

$8 first film, 15% discount on additional films

www.smm.org

Get a front-row seat to experience larger-than-life adventures! Omnifest 2017 will bring five giant films to the Omnitheater’s nine-story domed screen — both audience favorites and a brand new feature. Titles include A Beautiful Planet, Mystery of the Nile, Everest, Search for the Great Sharks, and To the Arctic. All films will run in a daily rotation. Visitors may choose their favorite film, or see all five in one day! With a diverse film lineup that will appeal to all ages and interests, it is an ideal family destination this winter.

Bock Fest

Schell’s Brewery Grounds, New Ulm, MN

March 4

$10

www.schellsbrewery.com

An all-outdoor event on the grounds of Schell’s Brewery, featuring the release of the seasonal bock beer, with food and other drink. The Bock Fest Boys play all day, so come party with 5,000 other “festive” souls and head downtown afterward! Always held, no matter the weather, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., this event is only open to 21+, with most of the crowd between 25 and 45.

Cabin Fever Days

Winehaven Winery, Chisago City

March 4–5

Free

www.winehaven.com

Got cabin fever? Come and taste some vintage selections brought out of hibernation for this special event. This is the only event of the year where visitors can taste, and purchase, Winehaven’s classics that have been aging in the cellar for years. There is no fee for admission and reservations are not required; bring your friends!

Duct Tape Derby

Mount Kato, Mankato

March 12

$5

www.mountkato.com

Build a sled of only cardboard, duct tape, zip ties, stickers, and paint. Prizes are given out for the sled that goes the farthest, most unique sled, and the best all-kids sled. Spectators are welcome and encouraged. Mount Kato will have food and drinks on site, along with a toasty warm fire, so bring a whole group and make a day out of it!

Maple Syrup 101

Forest History Center,

Grand Rapids, MN

March 14

$10

www.mnhs.org

Learn how to tap sugar maple trees and make maple syrup. A local syrup producer will show how to tap the trees, collect sap and perform a simple boil-up to produce excellent syrup.

Hot Dash 5K & 10 Mile

Minneapolis

March 18

$20–$60

www.tcmevents.org

The Hot Dash 5K & 10 Mile is for tough Minnesotans to reward themselves for running through the winter and celebrate the great state of Minnesota with friends. Judging for best lumberjack costume, Minnesotan, and winter beard competitions will take place at the event. Following the race, keep the fun going at the post-race beer garden.

History Happy Hour: Minnesota Breweries

Alexander Ramsay House, St. Paul

March 30

$25

www.mnhs.org

Have a beer with your friends at the Ramsey House while learning about the history of Minnesota breweries. Join Andrew Gieske, a certified beer judge and craft beer enthusiast, for a look at the past, present and future of brewing in Minnesota. Ticket price includes 2 drinks, snacks, presentation, and time to mingle in the mansion.