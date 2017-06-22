2017 Pride Weekend What To Do

Pride Weekend is here and here is a sampling of what you can do, see, hear, and experience. Events are happening in both Twin Cities, so you can be sure to find fun things to do that fit all sorts of preferences and parameters.

Thursday, June 22



Rosé & Oysters Pre-Pride Party

Red Rabbit, 201 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis

June 22, 3:00–10:00 p.m.

www.redrabbitmn.com

Come celebrate the start of Pride at Red Rabbit! Enjoy five different rosés, happy hour pricing on oysters, and live music after 7:00, all for no entry fee! Chef Todd Macdonald and others will be shucking oysters along with additional entertainment.

Terrace Thursdays: Total Pride

Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis

June 22, 5:00–10:00 p.m.

Free

www.walkerart.org

Start Pride weekend on the rooftop of the Walker Art Center. The terraces will be transformed into a cabaret featuring live music by Martha Graham Cracker, moving image by Frederic Moffet, pop-up tours of the Merce Cunningham show by local drag queens, music by Flip Phone, merch by Smitten Kitten, and more.

Pride Presents Tig Notaro with Special Guest, Fortune Feimster

State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 22, 8:00 p.m.

Starts at $30

www.tcpride.org/pride-presents

Kicking off the official four-day Twin Cities Pride weekend is Tig Notaro with Fortune Feimster. This community has some comedy gems in Tig and Fortune, which you can experience at the State Theatre on Thursday, June 22. Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Mississippi, who Rolling Stone named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. Tig writes, produces, and stars in the semi-autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi. Fortune Feimster, who first made a name for herself as a performer and writer on Chelsea Lately, has quickly risen to new heights having sold an autobiographical TV pilot with Tina Fey and is now in a recurring role as Nurse Collette on The Mindy Project. Don’t miss this night of laughs!

Pride at Lush

Lush, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

June 22–25

Covers vary, see website

www.lushmpls.com

Start your Pride weekend off on Thursday with College Pride Night (18+) featuring music by DJ Theology and #DragEvolution Pride Showcase. On Friday, you can catch a night of entertainment at the Pride Weekend Kickoff Block Party featuring 3-4-1s, RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party, Black Heart’s Burlesque Pride Show and another #DragEvolution show. Saturday’s fun starts with Drag Brunch featuring the queens of #DragEvolution and Drag Bingo, followed by the Pride Block Party Both nights offer a $10 all-you-can-eat Pride buffet by Chef Steph. On Sunday, Lush will be closed to participate in the parade and other festivities.

Pride Weekend at the Gay 90’s

Gay 90’s, 408 Hennepin Ave. S, Minneapolis

June 22–25

18+

www.gay90s.com

Pride Weekend starts with Latina Pride Xplosion with DJ K-Yes on Thursday as well as the Miss City of the Lakes 2017 pageant. Friday night’s got a Foam Party and Roxxxy Andrews live on stage! Then, Sunday morning, come over for an all-you-can-eat Pride brunch for $14.

Boobytrap’s Lemonade

Union, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 22

9:30 p.m.–2:00 a.m.

$7

www.boobytrapmpls.com

Lemonade is the launch of a brand new quarterly queer women’s event. Kick off Pride weekend and head to the roof at Union to dance under the stars!

DJ Colette

Rev Ultra Lounge, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 22

10:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.

$7

www.revmpls.com

World famous Los Angeles DJ/producer DJ Colette will spin deep house and sing live to celebrate the release of her new album Retrospective, a collection of 20 remixes of her original tracks from 2000 to 2017. The featured remixers on this double album include Minneapolis’ own Chuck Love, Kaskade, Morgan Page, Derrick Carter, Sonny Fodera, and more.

Friday, June 23



Fruit Bowl

Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave. S, Minneapolis

June 23, 6:00–8:30 p.m.

All are welcome

www.facebook.com/rainbowhealth

Join Rainbow Health Initiative and Pride Institute at the 10th Annual Fruit Bowl: the only alcohol-free, tobacco-free, family-friendly LGBTQ Pride event in the Twin Cities. There will be bowling, sand volleyball, karaoke, selfie photography booth, kids activities, door prizes, and a taco bar with a $5 suggested donation, but no one will be turned away. Open to all, but please RSVP on Facebook or by emailing [email protected]



Pride Beer Dabbler

Loring Park, Minneapolis

June 23, 5:30–9:30 p.m.

$45 in advance/$55 at the door

21+

www.beerdabbler.com

The Beer Dabbler craft beer festival is back for its sixth year. This year, 50 Minnesota breweries will be pouring 50 special one-off beers inspired by the songs of community advocate Lady Gaga.



Grown & Sexy Pride VII

First Avenue Mainroom, 701 First Ave. N, Minneapolis

June 23, 9:00 p.m.

$10 in advance/$14 at the door

www.first-avenue.com

This year’s Grown & Sexy Pride has all of your favorites: Antic Studios, Sweetpea, and Shannon Blowtorch with Mica May, Dykes Do Drag, Ladies of La Femme, Dragged Out, The Vigilantease Collective, Deviance, BRKFST, and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Mark your calendars for this all-night dance party infused with incredible onstage performances. The talent is incomparable, the music is amazing, and all are welcome!

Pride Soul Friday

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave. S, Minneapolis

June 23, 9:00 p.m.

$12 in advance/ $15 at the door

21+

www.icehousempls.com

Soul Friday is a semi-monthly dance party by and for Queer Women of Color and friends. Celebrate with the flyest DJs spinning old school, R&B, old and new hip-hop, and more with DJ Keezy, DJ Lady L, DJ Michel.Be plus special guest performers.

Boobytrap Pride Party

Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Avenue N, Minneapolis

June 23, 9:00 p.m.

$15 in advance

21+

www.boobytrapmpls.com

This is the 11th annual Boobytrap Pride Party and this year’s event is co-produced by Daniela Serra and Beecher Vaillancourt. It started out as a monthly event in Minneapolis at the Bolt and then quickly grew into an annual Pride event drawing more than 1000 women in the LGBTQ community. Resident DJ Dbaz, DJ DMil, Boobytrap GIRLZ (dancers), and special guest performances by Emily Elise Aldrich and Dizzy Fae, who has opened for Lizzo and most recently toured with Polica.

Pride Weekend at the 19 Bar

19 Bar, 19 W 15th St., Minneapolis

June 23–25

www.facebook.com/The19Bar

Party with the 19 Bar Pride weekend! Located only two blocks from Loring Park and never a cover charge makes it a great place to celebrate!



Pride Weekend at eagleBOLTbar – Scorch Fireball 2017

eagleBOLTbar, 515 Washington Ave., Minneapolis

June 23–25

Events and times vary by day

www.eagleboltbar.com

On Friday, catch the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race while also enjoying some 3-for-1s, then party under the Big Top all night long. Saturday’s got Bear Bar Night and guys from Titan Men Studios: Aleks Buldocek, Jonah Fontana, and Lorenzo Flexx. Then spend your Pride Sunday Funday having brunch, a beer bust, and show tunes!

Pride Weekend at the Saloon

The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 23–25

Single day and weekend passes available, see website

www.saloonmn.com

The party is going on all weekend, so visit the website for details. On the stage, the the action on Friday and Saturday will be hosted by Carson Kressley. Enticing Entertainment will be making appearances. Then, headlining on Friday, “Hold On” and see Wilson Phillips; Saturday night’s got a Pride “Old School” Drag Show; and Sunday’s got J Sutta from the Pussycat Dolls and Debra opening for Deborah Cox.

Pride Weekend at the Town House

Town House Bar , 1415 University Ave. W, St. Paul

June 23–25

www.townhousebar.com

The Town House has a great weekend planned with Bingo and YOLO with Mia Dorr, Jeremy Parker, Aimee Laurann, and Heather Kneefe as well as karaoke with John W. and Teresa on Friday; Lori Dokken and friends followed by the Dottie West Show on Saturday; and Sunday Funday with 2-for-1 drinks, free pool, free darts, free beanbags, and no cover.

Saturday, June 24



Twin Cities Pride Festival

Loring Park, Minneapolis

June 24–25, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Free

All are welcome

www.tcpride.org

The 2016 Twin Cities Pride Festival features over 400 exhibitors, 25 food and beverage booths, four free stages, and 300,000+ visitors participating in this free celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.



MiX Pride Edition

Cafe & Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Place, Minneapolis

June 24, 12:00–6:00 p.m.

www.facebook.com/CafeBarLurcatMpls

Saturday’s a day to party with MiX Pride Edition at Lurcat! DJ Lindsay Sheik and DJ Lenka Paris will be spinning and the drinks will be cold.

Pride in Concert

Loring Park, Minneapolis

June 24, 6:00–10:00 p.m.

$10 General Admission, $75 VIP

www.tcpride.org

Sweetpea and The Vigilantease Collective will be hosting Pride in Concert in Loring Park. Opening acts include Brian Justin Crum from America’s Got Talent, electro-pop artist Luciana, and local all-female rock band Rebel Queens. all ramping up to this year’s headliner, En Vogue, with hits “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” and “Whatta Man.” Concert will begin at 6:00 on the Loring Stage in Loring Park and end with fireworks at 10:00.



The Woman’s Club Pride Dance

The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis

June 24, 8:00 p.m.

$15 for members/$25 for non-members in advance/$30 for non-members at the door

www.womansclub.org

The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis will be hosting its annual Pride Dance with DJ Brian Engel of Hipshaker. View fireworks from the fabulous rooftop overlooking Loring Park. Everyone is welcome.



Grrrl Scout Summer Camp Pride Party

The Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, MN

June 24, 9:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.

$12

21+

www.cabooze.com

Ready to earn those patches? Grrrl Scout is gearing up for its third annual Pride event, Summer Camp. With a strong commitment to breaking conformity, these events are a unique array of entertainment, partners, and offerings for each and every event. Summer Camp is no different. Get out there and get to camp.



Flip Phone XXL: Pride with Valentina

First Avenue Mainroom, 701 N 1st Ave., Minneapolis

June 24, 9:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.

$12 in advance/$14 at the door

18+

www.facebook.com/FlipPhone

Slip into something comfortable and get ready to move and dance to your favorites: Gaga. Beyoncé. Ariana. JLo. Rihanna. Britney. Pop-up drag performances by Valentina (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9), Max (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7), Sunny Kiriyama, Julia Starr, and Sasha Cassadine.



Sunday, June 25



Rainbow Run 5K

Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis

June 25

Registration required

www.tcpride.org

Show your Pride by taking part in the Twin Cities Pride Rainbow Run! Starting at Boom Island and ending near Loring Park, the route takes runners along Hennepin Avenue as spectators begin to gather for the annual Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade.



Saints & Sinners: Pride Patio Party

MiX: Pride Rooftop Party

Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 25

9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

$5

www.mercympls.com

Head to Mercy to enjoy a brunch buffet until 3:00 and a free Absolut cocktail or mimosa. DJ Lenka Paris will be spinning while people watch the parade from the Mercy Rooftop, and DJ Leif Anderson will be spinning from the courtyard. And don’t miss this year’s featured performers in the courtyard, Coco Montrese and Kimora Blac from RuPauls’s Drag Race! For reserved tables along the rooftop railing, or private cabanas in the courtyard, contact Mike, [email protected].

Flip Phone’s Love on Top: Bey Dance Party and Parade Viewing Party

Union, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 25

9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

$10

21+

www.unionmpls.com

Join OutFront Minnesota to watch the parade from the sky.DJ Miss Brit will be spinnin’ a Beyoncé inspired set, while you groove and watch the parade. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. with the parade beginning two hours later, but dancing goes on all day.

Flip Phone’s Pride in the Sky: Parade Rooftop Viewing Party

Crave, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 25

9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

$10

21+

www.craveamerica.com

Join OutFront Minnesota to watch the parade from the sky. DJ Fancy Restaurant and Flipstyle TC will spinnin’ jamz all day, so get ready to dance. Drink, dance, and watch the parade from the sky!



Arise + Shine 2017

City Works MPLS, 600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 25, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.

$35

All are welcome

www.facebook.com/UnitedWayAriseProject

Watch the Pride Parade with the United Way Arise Project at City Works! A ticketed event, your ticket includes access to a private patio along Hennepin Avenue, two free drink tickets, light appetizers, deals from City Works, including a fantastic happy hour menu (great prices on tap beer, mixed drinks, and food!), and a healthy dose of Arise + Pride-themed swag as well as a silent auction. 100% of ticket price goes to programming for homeless LGBTQ youth in the Twin Cities.

Bitch ‘N’ Brunch

SEVEN Restaurant, 700 Hennepin Ave. S, Minneapolis

June 25, doors open at 9:00 a.m.

$10 advance/$15 at the door, children 8 and under are free

www.7mpls.net

Celebrate Pride with the one and only Bitch Flowers at HAVEN Rooftop at SEVEN. Complimentary mimosa or bloody mary and a brunch menu will be available. Rooftop seating is first come first served for parade viewing, music will be provided by DJ Greenery.

Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade

3rd St. and Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

June 25, 11:00 a.m.

Free

All are welcome

www.tcpride.org

The 2017 Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade will be held, as always, along Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. The parade route starts at 3rd and Hennepin and ends at Spruce and Hennepin.



All Are Welcome Here Pride Family Lounge

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis

June 25

Free

All are welcome

www.allarewelcomehere.us/news-events/pride-family-lounge

Enjoy a family-friendly, fun-filled afternoon at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company in celebration of Twin Cities Pride and benefiting Transforming Families. In the Loring Park neighborhood, come for the changing table, stay for a beer or coffee from Tiny Footprint Coffee that taste great with free cookies. Also on the schedule: Drag Queen Storytime, make-your-own-sign with The M, Rainbow Reading Rug, face painting by Faces by Stella, coloring, hopscotch, hula, and dog-friendly fun.

Lurcat Love Luau

Cafe & Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Place, Minneapolis

June 25, 12:00–6:00 p.m.

www.facebook.com/CafeBarLurcatMpls

Follow the Pride parade to Bar Lurcat! Be greeted with tropical drinks, ice cold beer, two dance floors, multiple bars, three amazingly talented DJs, and Lurcat food favorites. DJ Lindsay Sheik, DJ Lenka Paris, and DJ Sxooba will keep you dancing all afternoon.