2017 Pride Weekend What To Do

Pride Weekend is here and here is a sampling of what you can do, see, hear, and experience. Events are happening in both Twin Cities, so you can be sure to find fun things to do that fit all sorts of preferences and parameters.
Thursday, June 22
Rosé & Oysters Pre-Pride Party
Red Rabbit, 201 N Washington Ave., Minneapolis
June 22, 3:00–10:00 p.m.
www.redrabbitmn.com
Come celebrate the start of Pride at Red Rabbit! Enjoy five different rosés, happy hour pricing on oysters, and live music after 7:00, all for no entry fee! Chef Todd Macdonald and others will be shucking oysters along with additional entertainment.
Terrace Thursdays: Total Pride
Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Minneapolis
June 22, 5:00–10:00 p.m.
Free
www.walkerart.org
Start Pride weekend on the rooftop of the Walker Art Center. The terraces will be transformed into a cabaret featuring live music by Martha Graham Cracker, moving image by Frederic Moffet, pop-up tours of the Merce Cunningham show by local drag queens, music by Flip Phone, merch by Smitten Kitten, and more.
Pride Presents Tig Notaro with Special Guest, Fortune Feimster
State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 22, 8:00 p.m.
Starts at $30
www.tcpride.org/pride-presents
Kicking off the official four-day Twin Cities Pride weekend is Tig Notaro with Fortune Feimster. This community has some comedy gems in Tig and Fortune, which you can experience at the State Theatre on Thursday, June 22. Tig Notaro is a comedian, actor, and writer originally from Mississippi, who Rolling Stone named one of the 50 best stand-up comics of all time. Tig writes, produces, and stars in the semi-autobiographical Amazon series, One Mississippi. Fortune Feimster, who first made a name for herself as a performer and writer on Chelsea Lately, has quickly risen to new heights having sold an autobiographical TV pilot with Tina Fey and is now in a recurring role as Nurse Collette on The Mindy Project. Don’t miss this night of laughs!
Pride at Lush
Lush, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis
June 22–25
Covers vary, see website
www.lushmpls.com
Start your Pride weekend off on Thursday with College Pride Night (18+) featuring music by DJ Theology and #DragEvolution Pride Showcase. On Friday, you can catch a night of entertainment at the Pride Weekend Kickoff Block Party featuring 3-4-1s, RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party, Black Heart’s Burlesque Pride Show and another #DragEvolution show. Saturday’s fun starts with Drag Brunch featuring the queens of #DragEvolution and Drag Bingo, followed by the Pride Block Party Both nights offer a $10 all-you-can-eat Pride buffet by Chef Steph. On Sunday, Lush will be closed to participate in the parade and other festivities.
Pride Weekend at the Gay 90’s
Gay 90’s, 408 Hennepin Ave. S, Minneapolis
June 22–25
18+
www.gay90s.com
Pride Weekend starts with Latina Pride Xplosion with DJ K-Yes on Thursday as well as the Miss City of the Lakes 2017 pageant. Friday night’s got a Foam Party and Roxxxy Andrews live on stage! Then, Sunday morning, come over for an all-you-can-eat Pride brunch for $14.
Boobytrap’s Lemonade
Union, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 22
9:30 p.m.–2:00 a.m.
$7
www.boobytrapmpls.com
Lemonade is the launch of a brand new quarterly queer women’s event. Kick off Pride weekend and head to the roof at Union to dance under the stars!
DJ Colette
Rev Ultra Lounge, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 22
10:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.
$7
www.revmpls.com
World famous Los Angeles DJ/producer DJ Colette will spin deep house and sing live to celebrate the release of her new album Retrospective, a collection of 20 remixes of her original tracks from 2000 to 2017. The featured remixers on this double album include Minneapolis’ own Chuck Love, Kaskade, Morgan Page, Derrick Carter, Sonny Fodera, and more.
Friday, June 23
Fruit Bowl
Memory Lanes, 2520 26th Ave. S, Minneapolis
June 23, 6:00–8:30 p.m.
All are welcome
www.facebook.com/rainbowhealth
Join Rainbow Health Initiative and Pride Institute at the 10th Annual Fruit Bowl: the only alcohol-free, tobacco-free, family-friendly LGBTQ Pride event in the Twin Cities. There will be bowling, sand volleyball, karaoke, selfie photography booth, kids activities, door prizes, and a taco bar with a $5 suggested donation, but no one will be turned away. Open to all, but please RSVP on Facebook or by emailing [email protected]
Pride Beer Dabbler
Loring Park, Minneapolis
June 23, 5:30–9:30 p.m.
$45 in advance/$55 at the door
21+
www.beerdabbler.com
The Beer Dabbler craft beer festival is back for its sixth year. This year, 50 Minnesota breweries will be pouring 50 special one-off beers inspired by the songs of community advocate Lady Gaga.
Grown & Sexy Pride VII
First Avenue Mainroom, 701 First Ave. N, Minneapolis
June 23, 9:00 p.m.
$10 in advance/$14 at the door
www.first-avenue.com
This year’s Grown & Sexy Pride has all of your favorites: Antic Studios, Sweetpea, and Shannon Blowtorch with Mica May, Dykes Do Drag, Ladies of La Femme, Dragged Out, The Vigilantease Collective, Deviance, BRKFST, and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Mark your calendars for this all-night dance party infused with incredible onstage performances. The talent is incomparable, the music is amazing, and all are welcome!
Pride Soul Friday
Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave. S, Minneapolis
June 23, 9:00 p.m.
$12 in advance/ $15 at the door
21+
www.icehousempls.com
Soul Friday is a semi-monthly dance party by and for Queer Women of Color and friends. Celebrate with the flyest DJs spinning old school, R&B, old and new hip-hop, and more with DJ Keezy, DJ Lady L, DJ Michel.Be plus special guest performers.
Boobytrap Pride Party
Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Avenue N, Minneapolis
June 23, 9:00 p.m.
$15 in advance
21+
www.boobytrapmpls.com
This is the 11th annual Boobytrap Pride Party and this year’s event is co-produced by Daniela Serra and Beecher Vaillancourt. It started out as a monthly event in Minneapolis at the Bolt and then quickly grew into an annual Pride event drawing more than 1000 women in the LGBTQ community. Resident DJ Dbaz, DJ DMil, Boobytrap GIRLZ (dancers), and special guest performances by Emily Elise Aldrich and Dizzy Fae, who has opened for Lizzo and most recently toured with Polica.
Pride Weekend at the 19 Bar
19 Bar, 19 W 15th St., Minneapolis
June 23–25
www.facebook.com/The19Bar
Party with the 19 Bar Pride weekend! Located only two blocks from Loring Park and never a cover charge makes it a great place to celebrate!
Pride Weekend at eagleBOLTbar – Scorch Fireball 2017
eagleBOLTbar, 515 Washington Ave., Minneapolis
June 23–25
Events and times vary by day
www.eagleboltbar.com
On Friday, catch the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race while also enjoying some 3-for-1s, then party under the Big Top all night long. Saturday’s got Bear Bar Night and guys from Titan Men Studios: Aleks Buldocek, Jonah Fontana, and Lorenzo Flexx. Then spend your Pride Sunday Funday having brunch, a beer bust, and show tunes!
Pride Weekend at the Saloon
The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 23–25
Single day and weekend passes available, see website
www.saloonmn.com
The party is going on all weekend, so visit the website for details. On the stage, the the action on Friday and Saturday will be hosted by Carson Kressley. Enticing Entertainment will be making appearances. Then, headlining on Friday, “Hold On” and see Wilson Phillips; Saturday night’s got a Pride “Old School” Drag Show; and Sunday’s got J Sutta from the Pussycat Dolls and Debra opening for Deborah Cox.
Town House Bar, 1415 University Ave. W, St. Paul
June 23–25
www.townhousebar.com
The Town House has a great weekend planned with Bingo and YOLO with Mia Dorr, Jeremy Parker, Aimee Laurann, and Heather Kneefe as well as karaoke with John W. and Teresa on Friday; Lori Dokken and friends followed by the Dottie West Show on Saturday; and Sunday Funday with 2-for-1 drinks, free pool, free darts, free beanbags, and no cover.
Saturday, June 24
Twin Cities Pride Festival
Loring Park, Minneapolis
June 24–25, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Free
All are welcome
www.tcpride.org
The 2016 Twin Cities Pride Festival features over 400 exhibitors, 25 food and beverage booths, four free stages, and 300,000+ visitors participating in this free celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
MiX Pride Edition
Cafe & Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Place, Minneapolis
June 24, 12:00–6:00 p.m.
www.facebook.com/CafeBarLurcatMpls
Saturday’s a day to party with MiX Pride Edition at Lurcat! DJ Lindsay Sheik and DJ Lenka Paris will be spinning and the drinks will be cold.
Pride in Concert
Loring Park, Minneapolis
June 24, 6:00–10:00 p.m.
$10 General Admission, $75 VIP
www.tcpride.org
Sweetpea and The Vigilantease Collective will be hosting Pride in Concert in Loring Park. Opening acts include Brian Justin Crum from America’s Got Talent, electro-pop artist Luciana, and local all-female rock band Rebel Queens. all ramping up to this year’s headliner, En Vogue, with hits “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” and “Whatta Man.” Concert will begin at 6:00 on the Loring Stage in Loring Park and end with fireworks at 10:00.
The Woman’s Club Pride Dance
The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis
June 24, 8:00 p.m.
$15 for members/$25 for non-members in advance/$30 for non-members at the door
www.womansclub.org
The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis will be hosting its annual Pride Dance with DJ Brian Engel of Hipshaker. View fireworks from the fabulous rooftop overlooking Loring Park. Everyone is welcome.
Grrrl Scout Summer Camp Pride Party
The Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, MN
June 24, 9:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.
$12
21+
www.cabooze.com
Ready to earn those patches? Grrrl Scout is gearing up for its third annual Pride event, Summer Camp. With a strong commitment to breaking conformity, these events are a unique array of entertainment, partners, and offerings for each and every event. Summer Camp is no different. Get out there and get to camp.
Flip Phone XXL: Pride with Valentina
First Avenue Mainroom, 701 N 1st Ave., Minneapolis
June 24, 9:00 p.m.–2:00 a.m.
$12 in advance/$14 at the door
18+
www.facebook.com/FlipPhone
Slip into something comfortable and get ready to move and dance to your favorites: Gaga. Beyoncé. Ariana. JLo. Rihanna. Britney. Pop-up drag performances by Valentina (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9), Max (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7), Sunny Kiriyama, Julia Starr, and Sasha Cassadine.
Sunday, June 25
Rainbow Run 5K
Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis
June 25
Registration required
www.tcpride.org
Show your Pride by taking part in the Twin Cities Pride Rainbow Run! Starting at Boom Island and ending near Loring Park, the route takes runners along Hennepin Avenue as spectators begin to gather for the annual Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade.
Saints & Sinners: Pride Patio Party
MiX: Pride Rooftop Party
Mercy, 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 25
9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
$5
www.mercympls.com
Head to Mercy to enjoy a brunch buffet until 3:00 and a free Absolut cocktail or mimosa. DJ Lenka Paris will be spinning while people watch the parade from the Mercy Rooftop, and DJ Leif Anderson will be spinning from the courtyard. And don’t miss this year’s featured performers in the courtyard, Coco Montrese and Kimora Blac from RuPauls’s Drag Race! For reserved tables along the rooftop railing, or private cabanas in the courtyard, contact Mike, [email protected].
Flip Phone’s Love on Top: Bey Dance Party and Parade Viewing Party
Union, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 25
9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
$10
21+
www.unionmpls.com
Join OutFront Minnesota to watch the parade from the sky.DJ Miss Brit will be spinnin’ a Beyoncé inspired set, while you groove and watch the parade. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. with the parade beginning two hours later, but dancing goes on all day.
Flip Phone’s Pride in the Sky: Parade Rooftop Viewing Party
Crave, 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 25
9:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
$10
21+
www.craveamerica.com
Join OutFront Minnesota to watch the parade from the sky. DJ Fancy Restaurant and Flipstyle TC will spinnin’ jamz all day, so get ready to dance. Drink, dance, and watch the parade from the sky!
Arise + Shine 2017
City Works MPLS, 600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 25, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m.
$35
All are welcome
www.facebook.com/UnitedWayAriseProject
Watch the Pride Parade with the United Way Arise Project at City Works! A ticketed event, your ticket includes access to a private patio along Hennepin Avenue, two free drink tickets, light appetizers, deals from City Works, including a fantastic happy hour menu (great prices on tap beer, mixed drinks, and food!), and a healthy dose of Arise + Pride-themed swag as well as a silent auction. 100% of ticket price goes to programming for homeless LGBTQ youth in the Twin Cities.
Bitch ‘N’ Brunch
SEVEN Restaurant, 700 Hennepin Ave. S, Minneapolis
June 25, doors open at 9:00 a.m.
$10 advance/$15 at the door, children 8 and under are free
www.7mpls.net
Celebrate Pride with the one and only Bitch Flowers at HAVEN Rooftop at SEVEN. Complimentary mimosa or bloody mary and a brunch menu will be available. Rooftop seating is first come first served for parade viewing, music will be provided by DJ Greenery.
Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade
3rd St. and Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
June 25, 11:00 a.m.
Free
All are welcome
www.tcpride.org
The 2017 Ashley Rukes GLBT Pride Parade will be held, as always, along Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. The parade route starts at 3rd and Hennepin and ends at Spruce and Hennepin.
All Are Welcome Here Pride Family Lounge
Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis
June 25
Free
All are welcome
www.allarewelcomehere.us/news-events/pride-family-lounge
Enjoy a family-friendly, fun-filled afternoon at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company in celebration of Twin Cities Pride and benefiting Transforming Families. In the Loring Park neighborhood, come for the changing table, stay for a beer or coffee from Tiny Footprint Coffee that taste great with free cookies. Also on the schedule: Drag Queen Storytime, make-your-own-sign with The M, Rainbow Reading Rug, face painting by Faces by Stella, coloring, hopscotch, hula, and dog-friendly fun.
Lurcat Love Luau
Cafe & Bar Lurcat, 1624 Harmon Place, Minneapolis
June 25, 12:00–6:00 p.m.
www.facebook.com/CafeBarLurcatMpls
Follow the Pride parade to Bar Lurcat! Be greeted with tropical drinks, ice cold beer, two dance floors, multiple bars, three amazingly talented DJs, and Lurcat food favorites. DJ Lindsay Sheik, DJ Lenka Paris, and DJ Sxooba will keep you dancing all afternoon.