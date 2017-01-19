Skirting The Issues: Blank Slate

I sit writing this on the day of my 60th birthday.

God. I never thought I’d ever be this old.

Coincidentally, I’m also two days away from leaving my position as the executive director of Call for Justice, LLC, a small nonprofit that helps low-income people connect with lawyers. I’ve held that gig for five years; in fact, I was the founding E.D. While it’s certainly time for me to move on, leaving is also very bittersweet.

What’s next for me?

A blank slate; yet another do-over for what will be the last leg of my career. This time, the restart is named Human Inspiration Works, LLC.

As some know, ever since transitioning genders in 2009, I’ve spoken about what it means to be transgender via “Trans 101” presentations. Three years ago, I began developing a generalized diversity and inclusion training platform that builds on the reality that there are relatively few Ellie Krugs running around, people who’ve gone from positions of white male privilege to living as female and part of a heavily marginalized community. While that alone doesn’t give me credentials, it does provide something else that is incredibly important: authenticity.

I find that audiences crave authenticity in a speaker. It allows for connectivity to one’s heart and mind.

What’s most exciting about this next chapter is that I alone will get to decide what happens; it is very much a tabula rasa.