From the Editor: Score Some Cash for Your Team!

Are you an athlete? Do you participate on a community-oriented sports team? Did you know you can win money for your sports team even if you’re not officially sponsored by Lavender?

You can! All you have to do is show up with your teammates and friends to our Score Thursday events, the third Thursday of every month! We welcome all the members of organized gay leagues/teams of bowling, pickleball, ping pong, billiards, rugby, futbol, softball, tennis, volleyball…and all the other sports out there that support our many community members in the state. While Score Thursdays are geared toward athletes, fitness buffs, and sports fans, if you’re not on a team or a person who’s active, it’s open to everyone, regardless of your interest in sports.

Lavender currently sponsors five teams of various sports, so they’ll be in attendance and we encourage other teams to join them. Back to the topic of money, we hold contests each Score Thursday, and the teams (whether sponsored by us or not) that bring the most people with them (friends, fans, team members) will win $50, $100, or $150. There will also be prizes and drink specials and appetizers for all. Score Thursday is a win-win for everyone.

The team winners from our Score Thursday event on Jan. 19 at Union were:

1st Place – $150.00 – Minneapolis Mayhem RFC (rugby team)

2nd Place – $100.00 – Bears! Dontcha Know! (Red Ribbon Ride bicycle team)

3rd Place – $50.00 – Twin Cities Saints (softball team)

Get your teammates, fans, family, and friends and bring them to our next Score Thursday on Feb. 16 at Union, so you can score some money for your team.

For more information, go to www.lavendermagazine.com/scorethursdays