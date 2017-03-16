Young Gay Couple Severely Beaten By Gang For Kissing Outside Bar In Spain

By Linda March 16, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

GayStarNews reports that security footage has shown a young gay couple being beaten by a gang for kissing outside a bar in Spain.

Read the full story from GayStarNews

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *