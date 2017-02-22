Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart

By Linda February 22, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Advocate.com reports that Milo Yiannopoulos, the gay alt-right provocateur quit following the release of a past interview, in which he appeared to endorse pedophilia.

Read the full story from Advocate.com

