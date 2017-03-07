Wyoming Court Decides to Censure, Not Remove Anti-Gay Marriage Judge

Billings Gazette reports a small-town judge who says her religious beliefs prevent her from presiding over same-sex marriages was publicly censured by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Read the full story from Billings Gazette

