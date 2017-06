The Irish Times reports that Leo Varadkar becoming taoiseach-elect is a strange victory for many LGBT people whose politics are rooted in solidarity, equality and standing up for minorities.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.