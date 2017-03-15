Two Men Sent To Prison In Tunisia Because They ‘Were Looking Gay’ To Police

By Linda March 15, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

GayStarNews reports that two men in Tunisia were sent to prison because a police officer suspects them to be gay.

Read the full story from GayStarNews 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *