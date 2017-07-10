“True Blood” Star Nelsan Ellis Dead At 39

NewNowNext reports that actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s True Blood, has passed away from complications from heart failure.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.