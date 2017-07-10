“True Blood” Star Nelsan Ellis Dead At 39

By Linda July 10, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

NewNowNext reports that actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s True Blood, has passed away from complications from heart failure.

