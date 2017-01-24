Transgender Kids Are Now Able To Join The Girl Guides In UK

By Linda January 24, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

GayStarNews reports that transgender children as well as transgender women in the UK are finally allowed to join the Girl Guides.

Read the full story from GayStarNews 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *