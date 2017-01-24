GayStarNews reports that transgender children as well as transgender women in the UK are finally allowed to join the Girl Guides.
Transgender Kids Are Now Able To Join The Girl Guides In UK
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
GayStarNews reports that transgender children as well as transgender women in the UK are finally allowed to join the Girl Guides.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.