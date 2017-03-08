Trans Teen Says If It Took 10 Years to Win His Bathroom Rights Case, ‘I’d Stick With It’

By Lavender March 8, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

PBS Newshour reports the Supreme Court will not hear a prominent case on transgender rights, a decision that comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s recent change in guidance on the issue.

Read the full story from PBS Newshour

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *