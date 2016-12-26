Top Big Gay News Stories of 2016: #5 – Straight Football Star Cathal McCarron Reveals How Doing Gay Porn Changed His Life

Big Gay News is on holiday hiatus until January 3, 2017. Until then, we’re doing a countdown of the most popular stories for 2016.

Published on October 14, 2016, “Straight Football Star Cathal McCarron Reveals How Doing Gay Porn Changed His Life” was the fifth most popular story on Big Gay News.

GayStarNews reports despite identifying as straight, Gaelic football star Cathal McCarron agreed to do gay porn in 2014. In his new autobiography, he writes how his gambling addiction led him to appearing in a scene where he had sex with a man for cash.

His porn appearance was quickly outed in the press. Following this, he went to rehab back in Ireland. He then returned to Gaelic Football and was recently nominated for an All-Star in 2015. And it turns out the experience hasn’t made him loathsome of gay men.

He says, “Some gay men seem to look upon me as a kind of gay icon. That’s how I was tagged on some LGBT community websites and discussion boards. I completely respect the lesbian and gay community, because I really appreciated their messages of support when so many others wanted to bury me.”

