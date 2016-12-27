Top Big Gay News Stories of 2016: #4 – Hunger Games Star Comes Out as Bisexual

Big Gay News is on holiday hiatus until January 3, 2017. Until then, we’re doing a countdown of the most popular stories for 2016.

Published on January 8, 2016, “Hunger Games Star Comes Out as Bisexual” was the fourth most popular story on Big Gay News.

PinkNews reports Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg has come out as bisexual. The actor, who played the character of Rue in the series, revealed her sexuality almost as an after-thought whilst she took over TeenVogue’s Snapchat profile.

Stenberg subsequently posted the video on her Tumblr page, where she talks about the lack of media representation of women of colour. On the subject of minorities being “silenced” she said:

“As someone who identifies as a black bisexual woman I’ve been through it, and it hurts and it’s awkward and it’s uncomfortable.”

Stenberg then went on to voice her frustrations with misogyny, racism, homophobia and transphobia. As a finishing touch, she tagged the post containing the video with “I’m very bisexual”.

