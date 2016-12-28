Top Big Gay News Stories of 2016: #3 – Mike Pence Wrote An Article Urging Employers Not to Hire Gay People

Big Gay News is on holiday hiatus until January 3, 2017. Until then, we’re doing a countdown of the most popular stories for 2016.

Published on September 2, 2016, “Mike Pence Wrote An Article Urging Employers Not to Hire Gay People” was the third most popular story on Big Gay News.

Out magazine reports Mike Pence, Donald Trump’s running mate in this year’s presidential election, published articles urging employers not to hire gay employees while he was head of the Indiana Policy Review in the 1990s.

One such article published during Pence’s tenure reads: “Homosexuals are not as a group able-bodied. They are known to carry extremely high rates of disease brought on because of the nature of their sexual practices and the promiscuity which is a hallmark of their lifestyle.”

Pence also argues in the piece that homosexuality is a “pathological condition.” Pence has also fallen under scrutiny for publishing work in 1993 criticizing gay military members. Last year as governor of Indiana, he signed the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act,” which allows companies to discriminate against LGBT employees and customers based on firmly held religious beliefs. And he’s proposed cutting funding for HIV treatment and using the money for “gay cure” therapy.

