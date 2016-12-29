Top Big Gay News Stories of 2016: #2 – Gay Adult Film Star Mike Dozer Admits to Raping 14-Year-Old Boy, Exposing Him to HIV

Big Gay News is on holiday hiatus until January 3, 2017. Until then, we’re doing a countdown of the most popular stories for 2016.

Published on February 26, 2016, “Gay Adult Film Star Mike Dozer Admits to Raping 14-Year-Old Boy, Exposing Him to HIV” was the second most popular story on Big Gay News.

Towleroad reports gay adult film star Mike Dozer, aka Christopher Steele, has pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old boy he met on a gay hook-up app and exposing him to HIV.

Steele has primarily worked in bareback adult films and created a line of condom-shaming t-shirts that bear the words “condoms are for pussies.” While his attorneys previously stated that he did not know the boy he had sex with was underage, new court documents show that he has changed his tune and acknowledges he knew the boy was under 16.



Steele, also pled guilty to charges of reckless endangerment because he did not tell the boy he was HIV positive, according to court documents.

