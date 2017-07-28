The Queen’s Former Chaplain Threatens Church Of England Split Over LGBT Reforms

By Linda July 28, 2017

Pink News reports that the Queen’s former chaplain is among clergy who have threatened to rebel against the Church of England over recent moves towards LGBT-inclusivity.

