The KKK Disrupted An Alabama Pride March

Pink News reports that participants in a Pride march were stunned over the weekend, when members of the Ku Klux Klan turned up to try and disrupt it.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.