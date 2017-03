GayStarNews reports that the Associated Press Stylebook (AP) which has been used as a writing Bible by journalists around the world for decades has issued new guidelines around LGBTI language.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.