The Washington Post reports that at least two people have been injured after an unknown assailant threw a tear gas canister during a party for LGBT people in Croatia’s capital.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.