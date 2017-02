Deutsche Welle reports that Tanzania announced plans on Saturday to publish a list of gay people allegedly selling sex online, just days after the government shut down dozens of AIDS clinics accused of promoting homosexuality.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.