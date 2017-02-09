GayStarNews reports that Tanzania has ordered men accused of being gay to report to police.
Tanzania Orders Gay Men To Report To Police
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
GayStarNews reports that Tanzania has ordered men accused of being gay to report to police.
©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.