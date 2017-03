The New Civil Rights Movement reports that South Dakota Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard on Friday signed a “religious freedom” adoption bill, making the state the first to enact anti-LGBT legislation in 2017.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.