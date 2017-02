Pink News reports that South Carolina gained its first openly gay lawmaker when Jason Elliot, a Republican representing the 22 nd District, defeated four-term incumbent Wendy Nanny, a graduate of the state’s ultra-conservative Bob Jones University.



