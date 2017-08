Advocate.com reports that singer Aaron Carter (Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter’s younger brother) came out as bisexual in a heartfelt Twitter post this weekend.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.