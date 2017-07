The Scotsman reports that equality campaigners have welcomed a Scottish Government proposal to introduce unisex lavatories in Scottish schools in an attempt to address gender issues.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.