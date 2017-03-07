Schoolboy Dies Just Weeks After Coming Out as Gay on YouTube Video

Metro reports a schoolboy has died weeks after he made a YouTube video coming out as gay and talking about bullying at his school.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.