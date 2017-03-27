The Houston Chronicle reports that U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, a former Texas governor and Texas A&M University student leader, said Wednesday the election of the first openly gay student body president was “stolen” from the candidate who received the most votes but who was disqualified because of election irregularities in a process that “made a mockery of due process and transparency.”
Rick Perry Blasts Election Of Texas A&M’s First Gay SGA President
