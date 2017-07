Boston.com reports that Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has passed a bill into law banning licensed health care providers from using so-called gay conversion therapy to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.