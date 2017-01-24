Pink News reports that a restaurant has defended a policy restricting a ‘date night’ offer to opposite-sex couples.
Restaurant Insists ‘Date Night’ Is Only For Straight Couples
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Pink News reports that a restaurant has defended a policy restricting a ‘date night’ offer to opposite-sex couples.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.