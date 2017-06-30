#Pride30: Teen Designer Dillon Eisman ‘Upcycles’ Used Clothes for LGBTQ Youth

By Kassidy Tarala June 30, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Dillon Eisman is “upcycling” used clothing items, turning them into fashionable pieces and donating them to underprivileged youth in Los Angeles.

Read the full article from NBC News.

 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *