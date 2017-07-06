Pride London: Mayor Not Allowed to Wear LGBT Slang T-Shirt to Parade

London’s left-wing mayor Sadiq Khan has joked that he wanted to wear a slang T-shirt he was gifted for the city’s pride parade last year, but his advisers told him not to.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.