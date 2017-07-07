Popular UK Dating TV Show to Feature LGBT Contestants for First Time

A popular dating show on British television will for the first time include lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) contestants, more than 30 years after it was first broadcast.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.