Popular UK Dating TV Show to Feature LGBT Contestants for First Time

By Kassidy Tarala July 7, 2017

A popular dating show on British television will for the first time include lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) contestants, more than 30 years after it was first broadcast.

