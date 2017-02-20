Pink News reports that politician and champion boxer Manny Pacquiao has claimed “cross dressing” causes crime.
Politician Who Said Gays ‘Worse Than Animals’ Claims ‘Cross Dressing’ Causes Crime
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
