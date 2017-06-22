GayStarNews reports that a police officer is facing jail after being accused of blackmailing gay men who went to cruising spots.
Police Officer Accused Of Blackmailing Gay Men Faces Jail
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
GayStarNews reports that a police officer is facing jail after being accused of blackmailing gay men who went to cruising spots.
©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.