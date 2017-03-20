Police Investigate After Gay Couple Reports Being Attacked

KRQE News 13 reports that Santa Fe police are investigating after a lesbian couple called police, saying they were attacked in a parking lot.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.