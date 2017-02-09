Police Held Down And Beat Trans Professor, Punched His Daughter

GayStarNews reports that police jumped a Venezuelan trans man outside their own police station and beat him while shouting trans abuse.
Read the full story from GayStarNews
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
GayStarNews reports that police jumped a Venezuelan trans man outside their own police station and beat him while shouting trans abuse.
Read the full story from GayStarNews
©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.