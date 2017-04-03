Philly Candidate Seeks To Be Nation’s First Trans Male Judge

By Linda April 3, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Philadelphia Gay News reports that history could be made this spring as Henry Sias seeks a judgeship on the Court of Common Pleas.

Read the full story from Philadelphia Gay News 

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *