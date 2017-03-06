Paul Burrell Comes Out as Gay and Princess Diana ‘Was the Only Woman Who Knew’

By Lavender March 6, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Metro reports Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has come out as gay after announcing he is to wed his boyfriend just nine months after divorcing his wife of 32 years.

Read the full story from Metro

