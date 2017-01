KFGO reports that a North Dakota Senate committee is considering a measure that would update state law to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that declared same-sex couples have the right to marry.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.