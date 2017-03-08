Neighborhood Rallies After Carrollton Couple’s Gay Pride Flag Burned

By Lavender March 8, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Fox 4 reports the Carrollton neighborhood in Texas is rallying around a gay couple who had their rainbow flag stuffed into their mailbox and set on fire last week.

Read the full story from Fox 4

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *