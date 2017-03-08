Neighborhood Rallies After Carrollton Couple’s Gay Pride Flag Burned

Fox 4 reports the Carrollton neighborhood in Texas is rallying around a gay couple who had their rainbow flag stuffed into their mailbox and set on fire last week.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.