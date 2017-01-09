Pink News reports that country music series ‘Nashville’ returned the first week of January featuring a transgender actor in a trans role.
‘Nashville’ Returns Featuring Trans Actor Playing Trans Character
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines
Pink News reports that country music series ‘Nashville’ returned the first week of January featuring a transgender actor in a trans role.
©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.