Deutsche Welle reports Social Democrats want to put marriage equality on the table, and more than 80 percent of Germans support expanding the right to marry to same-sex couples. But many Christian Democrats are still pushing back.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.