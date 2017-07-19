Man’s T-Shirt Deemed ‘Too Gay’ For The Gym

GayStarNews reports that the story of a man in Singapore whose gay rights t-shirt annoyed his fellow gym goers has gone viral and inspired other LGBTI people.



©2017 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.