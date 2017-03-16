Man Faces Jail For Grabbing Air Steward’s Crotch And Asking ‘Are You Gay?’

By Linda March 16, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Pink News reports that a man could be jailed after he grabbed the genitals of a male flight attendant and asked, “are you gay?”.

Read the full story from Pink News

Be Sociable, Share!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *