The Washington Times reports that new poll finds religious people support the legalization of gay marriage and oppose the right of religious small business owners to refuse service to gay couples if doing so would violate their beliefs.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.