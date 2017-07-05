Louis C.K. Shares “Check It” Doc About D.C’s LGBTQ Youth Gang

Comedian Louis C.K. has shared a special, updated trailer for Check It, a new documentary about a gang of black LGBTQ youth living in Washington, D.C.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.