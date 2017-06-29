LGBT, HIV Groups Criticize Court Ruling on Immigration

Thirty LGBT and HIV advocacy organizations jointly criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling leaving in place the “show me your papers” provision in Arizona’s anti-immigrant law.



©2015 Lavender Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved. | Lavender Media, Inc., 7701 York Ave S, Suite 225, Edina MN 55435

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Lavender Media, Inc.