LGBT, HIV Groups Criticize Court Ruling on Immigration

By Kassidy Tarala June 29, 2017

Categories: Big Gay News, Top Headlines

Thirty LGBT and HIV advocacy organizations jointly criticized the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling leaving in place the “show me your papers” provision in Arizona’s anti-immigrant law.

Read the full article from wisconsingazette.com.

 

